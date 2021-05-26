HAL: Westerdam Cruise Passengers to Sail on Eurodam

In April 2019 we booked a £3,637 cruise to St Petersburg with Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) through the agent ROL Cruises. It was cancelled due to Covid, and we agreed for ROL to transfer the booking to a comparable cruise in April this year. However, CMV went into administration in July 2020. Abta refunded us £2,804 and advised us to contact ROL for the £832 deposit. ROL initially accepted our claim, then said it was in discussions with Abta about who was liable, each claiming the other owes the refund.