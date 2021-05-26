HAL: Westerdam Cruise Passengers to Sail on Eurodam
Holland America Line’s Eurodam will assume the previously scheduled cruises of Westerdam that span the Mediterranean during Summer 2021. From Sept. 12 through its Oct. 30 transatlantic departure, Eurodam will offer five 12-day itineraries roundtrip from Venice, Italy; between Venice and Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Venice and Barcelona, Spain; or from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Bookings open Thursday, May 27, for these cruises.ftnnews.com