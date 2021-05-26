Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

HAL: Westerdam Cruise Passengers to Sail on Eurodam

ftnnews.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolland America Line’s Eurodam will assume the previously scheduled cruises of Westerdam that span the Mediterranean during Summer 2021. From Sept. 12 through its Oct. 30 transatlantic departure, Eurodam will offer five 12-day itineraries roundtrip from Venice, Italy; between Venice and Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Venice and Barcelona, Spain; or from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Bookings open Thursday, May 27, for these cruises.

ftnnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruises#Cruise Line#Holland America Line#Santorini
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Country
Portugal
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

'Friends' fan cruise to set sail in 2022

(CNN) — First, the "Friends" reunion, now the "Friends" cruise. A cruise dedicated to the beloved '90s sitcom will be setting sail from Florida in May 2022. FANA, a US and Singapore-based travel company, is organizing the Friends Fan cruise, nicknamed "The One When They Went On a Cruise." The seven-day sailing will depart from and return to Fort Lauderdale, with stops in Key West, Florida; Cozumel, Mexico; and George Town, Grand Cayman.
TravelSFGate

Passengers on Mediterranean cruise test positive for covid-19

Two passengers tested positive for the coronavirus during routine checks aboard a Mediterranean cruise this week, MSC Cruises said. The passengers, who were asymptomatic, got their positive test results on Monday, according to MSC Cruises spokesman Luca Biondolillo. They were not traveling together on the MSC Seaside. Biondolillo said the individuals and their traveling groups, as well as close contacts, were immediately isolated, and no one aside from the original two passengers tested positive.
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

AIDAstella To Resume Sailings From July 29, AIDAsol Cruise Program Extended

AIDA Cruises has announced it continues its gradual restart with another cruise ship, the AIDAstella, resuming holiday voyages from July 29, 2021. The ship will operate as originally planned with 10- and 11-day cruises from Palma de Mallorca with calls in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Malta. There is a wide choice of travel dates until the end of October.
Travelcruisehive.com

First Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Resumes Sailings in North America

It’s been 15 months in the making, caused heated debates, and was eagerly anticipated by thousands of cruise fans, but the day has finally come. The first ship to sail from the Bahamas since March of last year sailed from Nassau this week with a fully vaccinated group of guests and crew.
Tourismnitravelnews.com

Celestial Cruises Resumes Cruise Operations with First Sailing

Celestyal Cruises has announced that it has successfully resumed operations with its signature seven-night Idyllic Aegean itinerary on Celestyal Crystal. This Greek island itinerary set sail on 12th June round trip from Athens with calls in Kusadasi, Rhodes, Santorini, Lavrion, Mykonos, Milos and Crete. “Following a most difficult and challenging...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

What Cruise Lines Need To Admit To Unvaccinated Passengers

As the major cruise lines prepare to relaunch from U.S. ports this summer, they have not yet been as frank with unvaccinated passengers as they need to be about how their cruise experience will stack up next to that of their vaccinated cruise mates. Royal Caribbean made headlines a week...
Public HealthNBC Los Angeles

2 Passengers Test Positive for COVID on First Cruise Ship to Sail From North America

Two passengers aboard the Celebrity Millennium cruise have tested positive for COVID-19, cruise officials confirmed Thursday. The two guests, who are sharing a stateroom, are asymptomatic and currently isolating. "We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation," a Celebrity Cruises spokesperson said...
LifestyleThe Guardian

Nothing is plain sailing in Abta v ROL Cruises blame game

In April 2019 we booked a £3,637 cruise to St Petersburg with Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) through the agent ROL Cruises. It was cancelled due to Covid, and we agreed for ROL to transfer the booking to a comparable cruise in April this year. However, CMV went into administration in July 2020. Abta refunded us £2,804 and advised us to contact ROL for the £832 deposit. ROL initially accepted our claim, then said it was in discussions with Abta about who was liable, each claiming the other owes the refund.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Will Pent-up Demand in the Cruise Industry Set Sail in 2021?

It's arguable that travel stocks were the hardest hit by the COVID-19, including cruise stocks. It's estimated that in Europe alone, over 200,000 jobs have been lost in the industry and dependent sectors since March 2020, and 18 cruise ships have been scrapped or sold. The sector lost an estimated $50 billion and 1.17 million jobs worldwide.
Public Healthcruzely.com

Two Virus Cases Found on Cruise With Vaccinated Passengers

Call it a sign that while we all may hope to be done with COVID, it’s not done with us. Celebrity says that two passengers on Celebrity Millennium — which departed St. Maarten on June 5 — have tested positive for the virus. The report says that the two people shared a cabin aboard the ship and were found to be positive during required tests toward the end of the cruise.
Lifestylenordot.app

Cruise passengers return to Mexico's Caribbean coast

The first cruise ship in more than a year docked at Cozumel island on Mexico's Caribbean coast on Wednesday, greeted by mariachi music and a banner reading: "Welcome back." The Adventure of the Seas arrived from the Bahamas with around 1,000 passengers on board -- a sight for sore eyes for a tourist industry battered by the pandemic.
EconomyTravelPulse

Carnival Corporation Announces Cruise Restart for Eight Brands

Carnival Corporation & plc announced eight of its cruise line brands plan to resume guest operations in the United States, the Caribbean and Europe. AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Seabourn will resume operations using a gradual, phased-in approach.
Travelattractionsmagazine.com

First roller coaster at sea is set to sail with Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans for its next wave of the summer restart of cruising for guests — including the first cruise for Mardi Gras, which will offer the first roller coaster at sea!. Mardi Gras will begin operating seven-day cruises from Port Canaveral on Saturday, July 31, with...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

After 15 months, cruises from US to resume sailing this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The cruise industry took a hard hit from the pandemic with 15 months of no cruises being on the water. Celebrity Cruises announced last week it had received to OK from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to begin seven-night Caribbean sailings from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale beginning June 26. More ships are scheduled to sail from Florida in July.
Boats & Watercraftscruisehive.com

Bookings Open for Two MSC Cruise Ships Restarting U.S. Sailings

We already know MSC Cruises is restarting operations in the U.S., but now those sailings for MSC Meraviglia out of Miami and MSC Divina out of Port Canaveral are open to book. This will be the first time the cruise lines will sail from the U.S. since suspensions first started in March 2020. It does come as MSC has already resumed limited cruises in Europe and the UK.
U.K.breakingtravelnews.com

Passenger limits on UK cruises to remain

Limits on the number of passengers permitted onboard cruise ships operating in UK waters will remain in place until at least the middle of next month. Domestic cruises can currently operate with up to 1,000 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is lower. This capacity limit applies to passengers...
Travelcruisehive.com

The Carnival Cruise Ships Resuming Sailings Through Summer

With new sailing announcements, messages about canceled cruises, vaccinations yes or no, and new ships scheduled in, it can be hard to keep track of when and where Carnival Cruise Line ships will be sailing this summer. Of course, the news has been dominated by the arrival of beautiful Mardi...