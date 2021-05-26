Cancel
Buffalo, MN

Wednesday rain in Buffalo: Ideas to make the most of it

Buffalo News Flash
Buffalo News Flash
 17 days ago

(BUFFALO, MN) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Buffalo, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buffalo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aBsqtbV00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain likely during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while light rain likely then rain showers likely during night

    • High 49 °F, low 39 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo, MN
ABOUT

With Buffalo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

