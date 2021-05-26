European Spaces of Culture Conference, 1 June 2021
Freemuse will participate in the European Spaces of Culture Conference organised by the European Union National Institutes for Culture on 1 June 2021 online. Dr Srirak Plipat, Freemuse Executive Director, will speak during the session on Cultural relations to strengthen cultural rights and freedom of expression, presenting Freemuse’s State of Artistic Freedom 2021 report. The session will discuss how international cultural connections can create safe spaces for intercultural dialogue and creativity, instrumental in enhancing cultural rights and freedom of expression.freemuse.org