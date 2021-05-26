Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

European Spaces of Culture Conference, 1 June 2021

freemuse.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreemuse will participate in the European Spaces of Culture Conference organised by the European Union National Institutes for Culture on 1 June 2021 online. Dr Srirak Plipat, Freemuse Executive Director, will speak during the session on Cultural relations to strengthen cultural rights and freedom of expression, presenting Freemuse’s State of Artistic Freedom 2021 report. The session will discuss how international cultural connections can create safe spaces for intercultural dialogue and creativity, instrumental in enhancing cultural rights and freedom of expression.

freemuse.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Relations#Cultural Rights#National Policy#Eu#Cest Register#Safe Spaces#Practitioners#Freedom Of Expression#Creativity#Policy Recommendations#Connections#Policymakers#Groundwork#Dr Srirak Plipat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Europe
News Break
International Relations
Related
Public Healthnewsverses.com

European Union Unveils Adjustments to ID Examine-Free Journey Space

The European Union introduced adjustments to Europe’s ID check-free journey space to assist ease a few of the burden positioned on the tourism business when coronavirus restrictions have been carried out. In line with The Related Press, EU officers wish to enable individuals and items to maneuver freely between the...
Entertainmenth-net.org

ERA Conference Publication CfP: "Space, Place, and Locus: Mapping the New Europe"

Geography, Digital Humanities, Health and Health Care, Immigration & Migration History / Studies, European History / Studies. Space and place are crucial categories of analysis when looking at our societies and their functioning, as noted by Michel Foucault who saw a deep connection between power, social order, and space. Similarly, Doreen Massey observed the role of space in shaping gender relations, and vice versa, the way our gendered bodies shape the space around us. Many others, most notably David Harvey, Henri Lefebvre, and Edward Soja, noted the importance of space as a research category and its role in building social networks and inter-human relations. Thus, there has been an epistemic shift labelled by some scholars as the spatial turn, where space, place, locale, and their impact on various fields of research has gained increased academic attention. Embracing this approach and recognizing its usefulness, we invite early research academics to redraw with us a map of Europe. Consequently, we welcome abstracts on the topic of social, political, and cultural changes that have taken place in the broadly understood European space since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the dismantling of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Europewcn247.com

Germany, UN to host conference on Libya in Berlin on June 23

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and the United Nations plan to host a conference on Libya in Berlin on June 23. The gathering aims to bring together powers with interests in the North African country and its transitional government to discuss preparations for elections in December and the withdrawal of foreign forces. The meeting was announced on Tuesday. It's expected to take place at the level of foreign ministers and follows up on a first Berlin conference held in January 2020 at which leaders agreed to respect an arms embargo and push Libya’s warring parties to reach a full cease-fire. Germany has been trying to act as an intermediary.
PoliticsBaltic Times

Nine Latvian cities and towns vie for title of 2027 European Capital of Culture

RIGA - The Culture Ministry has received nine Latvian cities and towns' applications for the status of the 2027 European Capital of Culture: Cesis, Daugavpils, Jelgava, Jekabpls, Jurmala, Kuldiga, Liepaja, Ogre and Valmiera. The nine cities and towns will present their applications to an independent international jury next month, which...
Aerospace & DefensePOLITICO

Conferring with China about space, sort of

— Informal talks with China about commercial space are entering a more expansive phase. — Is it time for Congress to revive the Office of Technology Policy?. — NASA stakes a billion dollars on Venus, giving Mars some competition for exploration dollars. WELCOME TO POLITICO SPACE, our must-read briefing on...
roadsbridges.com

Bentley Civil User Conference June 15-18 (Virtual)

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 - 11:00 am - 3:00 pm EDT Wednesday, June 16, 2021 - 11:00 am - 3:00 pm EDT Thursday, June 17, 2021 - 11:00 am - 3:00 pm EDT Friday, June 18, 2021 - 11:00 am - 3:00 pm EDT. We have created a thoughtful, compelling,...
Congress & Courtssafariclub.org

European Parliament Votes in Favor of International Hunting

An attempt to restrict sustainable wildlife trade was defeated in the European Parliament (EP) this week. In a critical move for wildlife conservation and hunters, the European Parliament voted to adopt Amendment No. 24 to the EP’s resolution on the EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030, an amendment supported by SCI, FACE, community leaders in southern Africa and the scientific community.
Politicsnorthafricapost.com

EP resolution does not change political nature of Spain-Morocco bilateral crisis – FM

The resolution adopted, Thursday, by the European Parliament does not change the political nature of the bilateral crisis between Morocco and Spain, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said, underlining that Madrid attempts to “Europeanize” the crisis are “futile”. Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the EU’s resolution stating that the...
Politicsretailcrowd.co.uk

The European Commission has submitted Hungary to the Court of the European Union

According to the directive, Member States must ensure that urban agglomerations properly collect and treat wastewater, thus eliminating or reducing all its adverse effects. In justifying its decision, the European Commission noted that the European Green Agreement sets a depollution target for the European Union and its member states. Full...
NFLvoonze.com

The European Realme GT will be presented on June 15

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Realme introduced its new high-end phone, the Realme GT 5G, in March but was initially confined to China. Yes, withthe promise of a future exit to other territories such as Europe, and finally the brand has confirmed when this landing will take place.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Rritual Superfoods Announces ECRM European Virtual Conference Attendance

Company Sales Leaders Attend European Vitamins, Minerals, Supplements Program Connecting with International Retailers. VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual"or the "Company")(CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTC: RRSFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled several meetings with international retailers at the ECRM European Vitamins, Minerals, Herbals, Supplements Program. In attendance at the conference will be names such as Superdrug, Holland & Barret, Boots, Clicks, Stephenson's, BIPA Parfumerien, Ocean Healthcare, and Laboratories URGO among others.
Europecms-lawnow.com

European Public Prosecutor’s Office starting on 1 June

We invite you to listen to the new episode of our International Disputes Digest podcast series, hosted by the CMS Dispute Resolution Group, on the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (“EPPO”), which is a new EU body responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment offences affecting the financial interests of the EU.
EnvironmentSaipan Tribune

Virtual Marianas conservation conference this June

The 4th Annual Marianas Terrestrial Conservation Conference and Workshop will be held virtually on June 8, 9, 10, and 15, 16, 17, with talks from 7am to 10:30am, Chamorro Standard Time. This virtual conference is free and open to the public, and seeks to inform residents of the Marianas, as...
Businessimore.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook to speak at European startup event VivaTech in June

Apple CEO Tim Cook will speak at the VivaTech conference in June. VivaTech is a conference for technology and startups in Europe, running from June 16-19. Apple CEO Tim Cook will speak at the VivaTech conference in June, organizers of the event have revealed. In a tweet Wednesday event organizers...