Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

East. Liverpool Weather Forecast

Posted by 
East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 17 days ago

EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aBsqebq00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

East Liverpool Updates

East Liverpool Updates

East Liverpool, OH
83
Followers
171
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Liverpool Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Scattered Rain Showers#Light Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Related