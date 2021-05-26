East. Liverpool Weather Forecast
EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
