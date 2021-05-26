Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mechanicsville, MD

Wednesday rain in Mechanicsville: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Mechanicsville Daily
Mechanicsville Daily
 17 days ago

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Mechanicsville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mechanicsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aBsqZ9500

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then rain likely in the day; while rain during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mechanicsville Daily

Mechanicsville Daily

Mechanicsville, MD
40
Followers
170
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mechanicsville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsville, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Sunbreak#Rain#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Nearby Hikes#Nws Data#Time#Planning#Bookkeeping#Forums
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Mechanicsville, MDPosted by
Mechanicsville Daily

Get weather-ready — Mechanicsville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mechanicsville: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;