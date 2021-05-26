What’s This Wednesday: Things Are Definitely Heating Up This Week

The day began with a sunrise solar eclipse, which gave those that were lucky enough to see it a rare view of a "crescent sun" as 70% of the sun was eclipsed by the moon as it rose around 5:30am this morning. Whether or not you saw the rare astronomical sight, you certainly felt the more comfortable air filter in during the day Thursday. While it was still warm with highs in the low to mid 80s, it was less hot and noticeably less humid than we've been since last weekend. The comfort continues to become established tonight and Friday, although more clouds come back for Friday and a few showers can't be ruled out, especially south and west from the Lehigh Valley. After five straight days of near 90° highs Saturday through Wednesday, Friday may struggle to do much better than 70°. We'll settle in between those extremes for the weekend into early next week, with partly sunny skies and more seasonably warm and still fairly comfortable highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday through Tuesday. A pair of cold fronts may spark a shower or thunderstorm each of those four days, but much of the time remains dry. Some cooler mid 70s and a dry pattern arrives for the middle of next week.