Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What’s This Wednesday: Things Are Definitely Heating Up This Week

By Jason Stewart, Cori
Posted by 
I-95 FM
I-95 FM
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's time for "What's This Wednesday" again, and our clue is up for debate. Did you figure out what it is?. JStew: This one wasn't too bad for me this week. But that's because Cori already sent it to me a couple weeks ago. So all I had to do today was actually remember what it was. Which made it only slightly easier. I still sat there for about ten minutes before the light went off. But I also got up at 2:30am as well. So my brain never really fires on all pistons. It just kind of sputters and chokes and coughs like an engine with no oil, hahaha.

i95rocks.com
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heating#Cars#Fish#Water Heater#Hot Oil#Leigh Rogers#Rebecca Utterback Meat#This Week#Refrigeration Unit#Time#Neat Things#Coughs#Grill#Oil Pan#Electronics#Debate#Sat#Today#Kids#Jstew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
EnvironmentKXLY

Plan ahead! Temperatures are heating up this week – Mark

It’s going to be sunny and warm all day long and into the evening. Your 4 Things to Know: Sunny and warm with light winds, record heat expected this week. Make sure you plan ahead—dress for the hot weather, stay hydrated and if you are heading out onto the water, remember that rivers and lakes are still very cold this time of year!
TV & VideosRadio Ink

It’s Time To Shake Things Up

(By Buzz Knight) We recently observed the news that Sirius/XM Pandora formed a partnership with Tik Tok Radio that hopefully inspires some much-needed innovation and creativity in the radio business. The long-term success of this venture is unknown, but it needs to motivate change at a time when we desperately...
browneyedbaker.com

Friday Things #424

1. This week we got back a little bit of normalcy. First up was the return to swim lessons. The kids hadn’t been there in 15 months and it was the first time Isabelle was in the pool without me; they all were SO excited and did wonderfully!. 2. I...
TV & VideosCNN

It's heating up and time to live 'High on the Hog'

(CNN) — It's summertime and the living is easy. At least, it feels easier than last summer. If you aren't, that's a shame -- what are you waiting for?!. 'High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America'. 'Tis the season of the cookout, and there isn't anything more...
EnvironmentWMUR.com

Watch: Heat continues into Wednesday

It is official...the first heat wave of the season has been reached in Many parts of central and southern NH! That means 90 degree heat for 3 straight days! The summer sizzle continues into tomorrow and for some on Wednesday too...ahead of a cooler end of the week. Tonight will...
EnvironmentWFMZ-TV Online

A break from the heat and humidity to wrap up the week

The day began with a sunrise solar eclipse, which gave those that were lucky enough to see it a rare view of a "crescent sun" as 70% of the sun was eclipsed by the moon as it rose around 5:30am this morning. Whether or not you saw the rare astronomical sight, you certainly felt the more comfortable air filter in during the day Thursday. While it was still warm with highs in the low to mid 80s, it was less hot and noticeably less humid than we've been since last weekend. The comfort continues to become established tonight and Friday, although more clouds come back for Friday and a few showers can't be ruled out, especially south and west from the Lehigh Valley. After five straight days of near 90° highs Saturday through Wednesday, Friday may struggle to do much better than 70°. We'll settle in between those extremes for the weekend into early next week, with partly sunny skies and more seasonably warm and still fairly comfortable highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday through Tuesday. A pair of cold fronts may spark a shower or thunderstorm each of those four days, but much of the time remains dry. Some cooler mid 70s and a dry pattern arrives for the middle of next week.
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

What’s Trending Wednesday, Wyoming And Beyond

After a wild night of thunderstorms, we've made it to midweek. Earlier this week, my allergies were terrible and I was whining about all the pollen in the trees, blowing everywhere, well, it's gone now. Probably at the expense of everyone's car due to the hail that pelted the city. Let's take a look at the trending stories to get us going this morning.
EnvironmentNews4Jax.com

Rain chances slowly dwindle as we heat up this week

We’ve seen highs today in the upper 80s low 90s with winds picking up out of the southeast 10-15 mph. Most of the shower activity that developed across southeast Georgia has tracked north leaving most of us on the drier side. Later this afternoon into this evening the eastern sea...
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Maine Will See Its First Big Summer Hot Streak Next Week

Working in broadcast media, I understand there's a time and a place for making the most out of a story. You need to generate a lot of buzz, and get the word out, etc. And sometimes, that involves a lot of hot air. Not the kind we're about to talk about, but the kind that often just makes you look like an idiot.
Books & LiteraturePopSugar

13 Romance Books That Will Heat Things Up This June

Romance readers are in for a treat this month, because June is absolutely packed with must-read love stories. This month brings new releases from authors like E.L. James, Beth O'Leary, and Kerry Winfrey, as well as a few swoony debuts. But the best part about June's fresh romance reads is how they all double as a getaway in book form. Whether you're daydreaming about sandy beaches or a road trip across Britain, these books offer love and banter with a side of travel goodness. Go ahead and start planning your staycation now, because the 13 best romance reads of June are here to give you the dream vacation you deserve (in book form, of course).
Video Gamesthemeateater.com

Ep. 97: You Drew a Tag, Now What?

This week on Cutting the Distance, Remi talks us through the steps he takes after drawing a tag to increase his chances of success on a limited draw hunt. MeatEater on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube. Shop MeatEater Merch.
EnvironmentPosted by
I-95 FM

The Air Will Be Hot, But The Water Will Still Be Frigid

Earlier this week, I posted about how starting tomorrow, the mercury is going to be making a steady climb upwards as we head into next week. By Tuesday, we'll see temperatures getting into the 90's. We hit 80 tomorrow, and it just goes up from there. As much as I've been looking forward to warmer weather, I'm not ready for this yet.
Lifestylecosmeticlasercenterwf.com

What is your definition of beauty?

Do you ever look at your reflection in the mirror and wonder where time has gone? Beauty is so tied to youth in our society, but the truth is, beauty isn’t an age and it doesn’t have just one definition. Beauty is always changing. Feeling beautiful is about being the best possible version of yourself at ANY age! How has your definition of beauty changed over the years?
PetsPosted by
I-95 FM

Is Your Dog Ready For You To Be Back In The Office Full Time?

When the pandemic first began, I didn't own a dog. We got him very late in the game over the winter. Since we got him, my wife has been back in her office full time, and I spend a good chunk of the day at the station. So my boy gets a lot of time with us, but gets to spend some time alone too, so he's fairly well adjusted.
WorkoutsNWI.com

THIS WEEK'S EXERCISE: Push-ups

Kneel down and place your feet shoulder width apart behind you. Place your hands shoulder width apart on the floor directly underneath the front deltoid on the shoulder. Lift your hips off the floor and shift your weight out over your hands. Be sure to keep your spine and hips in a neutral position.
Portland, ORKATU.com

What's Up in Entertainment!

From cupcakes to tattoos...Entertainment Expert, Joshua Leake chatted with Kara about the latest things happening around Portland. Click here for more information about Josh.