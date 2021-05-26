Cancel
Brookhaven, MS

Brookhaven Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Brookhaven News Beat
Brookhaven News Beat
 17 days ago

BROOKHAVEN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Brookhaven News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

