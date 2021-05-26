Brookhaven Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BROOKHAVEN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
