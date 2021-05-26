Easton Daily Weather Forecast
EASTON, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Light Rain
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
