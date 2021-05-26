Cancel
Easton, MD

Easton Daily Weather Forecast

Easton Dispatch
Easton Dispatch
 17 days ago

EASTON, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK7q9_0aBsqBCt00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Easton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

