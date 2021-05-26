Easton Daily Weather Forecast

EASTON, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 90 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Light Rain High 76 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 65 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



