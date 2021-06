Southfield, Michigan, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) - Get Report (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, today announced that its operating partnership, Sun Communities Operating Limited Partnership (the "Operating Partnership"), has priced a public offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 2.700% senior notes due 2031 (the "Notes"). The public offering price for the Notes was 99.467% of the principal amount for an effective yield to maturity of 2.761%. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Operating Partnership, guaranteed fully and unconditionally by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about June 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.