Academy of Our Lady student honored for robotics achievements, and other metro-area school news
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: Kyra Poreé, a sophomore at Academy of Our Lady in Marrero, is a Dean’s List finalist in the FIRST Tech Challenge. She is one of just four students in the four-state region of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi to be selected. The Dean's List recognizes students who have led their teams and communities to increased awareness for FIRST and its mission to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders and innovators while achieving personal technical expertise and accomplishment. As a finalist, Poreé will participate in the championship round of interviews for the Dean’s List Award.www.nola.com