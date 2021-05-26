Daily Weather Forecast For Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night High 62 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 57 °F, low 48 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.