Aberdeen, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Aberdeen

Aberdeen Updates
Aberdeen Updates
 17 days ago

ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Aberdeen Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

