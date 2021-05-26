Daily Weather Forecast For Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 57 °F, low 48 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
