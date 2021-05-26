Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OH

A rainy Wednesday in Hillsboro — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 17 days ago

(HILLSBORO, OH) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Hillsboro, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hillsboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aBsq2Lb00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro, OH
96
Followers
179
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Sunbreak#Nws Data#Retirement Savings#Nearby Hikes#Bookkeeping#Money#Planning#Student Loan#Household Tasks#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Finances#Forums
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Hillsboro, OHPosted by
Hillsboro Updates

Get weather-ready — Hillsboro’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsboro: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Hillsboro, OHPosted by
Hillsboro Updates

4-day forecast for Hillsboro

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsboro: Tuesday, May 18: Patchy fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;