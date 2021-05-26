Cancel
Presidential Election

Republicans Again Demand Answers On Legality Of Biden Shutting Down Wall Funding

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 17 days ago
Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford had a sharp retort to the Biden administration’s claims that the Mexican border situation is getting “better.”

What officials mean, he told Fox News on Tuesday, is “We’re holding fewer people at the border, and we’re releasing them into the country faster.”

“So they’re actually expediting people crossing the border faster than they were the month before,” Lankford continued. “We had more people illegally cross the border in … April than we had in March. We have continued acceleration now. This is an ongoing problem, and the vice president hasn’t even held a press conference on it, hasn’t gone to Central America.”

Meanwhile, GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee recently said President Joe Biden is “making every state a border state – every town a border town.”

Former President Donald Trump had a plan to solve this: tighten enforcement and build a wall.

The wall is now apparently an issue again – at least for Republicans.

The Free Press reported two months ago that more than 120 GOP lawmakers, including Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, had asked the Government Accountability Office to look into whether Biden violated the law by cutting off Trump’s funding for the wall.

Biden did so on his first day in office, calling it “a waste of money” and “not serious” policy.

The GOP lawmakers argued Biden lacked “unilateral authority to withhold funds” from the project, nor could he “ignore or amend a duly enacted law.”

Accordingly, Biden’s actions were illegal, unconstitutional, and “an assault on Congress’s constitutional power of the purse,” the Republicans alleged.

The GAO pledged to investigate. In fact, at a hearing in April, the GAO admitted it started looking into Biden’s halt as soon as he a did it, and they promised the Republicans a report during the first week of May.

It’s almost June, and still no report.

According to the Epoch Times, Republicans believe the agency is foot-dragging, and on Tuesday renewed their demand for answers promised a month ago.

In a new letter to the GAO, Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, the senior Republicans on the House Budget Committee, and 13 other GOP lawmakers argue that they are “deeply disturbed” by the delay.

“Biden’s failed policies have created a national security & humanitarian crisis at the southern border,” Smith said in a tweet along with the letter.

“Americans deserve answers about how @POTUS abandoned the border wall, which is why my @housebudgetGOP colleagues & I are demanding a response from GAO on its investigation.”

