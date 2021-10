There was all that brouhaha about his blond hair, his height, and his non-Etonian background, but in the years since Daniel Craig was first cast as James Bond to lead the 007 franchise, no one can deny the actor's success in bringing "emotional depth to the character" as he sought to. Casino Royale retooled Bond as less womanizing killing machine, more ruthless yet world-weary agent with an iced heart of gold you can't help but feel for — something of a running theme in Craig's Bond that hit its highest note in the Oscar-winning Skyfall, and ends now with his swan song No Time to Die.

