Alexandria, MN

Wednesday rain in Alexandria: Ideas to make the most of it

Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 17 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Alexandria, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alexandria:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aBspkwP00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while chance rain showers then rain likely during night

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night

    • High 49 °F, low 37 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Alexandria News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

