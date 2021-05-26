Weather Forecast For Athens
ATHENS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
