Athens, TX

Weather Forecast For Athens

Posted by 
Athens Journal
Athens Journal
 17 days ago

ATHENS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aBspee300

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Athens, TX
80
Followers
162
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Athens Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

