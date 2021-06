People should not give up on their 2021 summer vacation. 7seas maritime offers you luxury yacht holidays, which are currently one of the only ways to travel safely. A charter yacht offers an exclusive space to share with your loved ones, where family and friends can come together in a private space without worrying about the intrusion of other vacationers. This is a way to have minimal contact with other people to ensure a great time that affords both peace of mind and a safe escape.