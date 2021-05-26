4-Day Weather Forecast For Ottawa

OTTAWA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 69 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, May 28 Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



