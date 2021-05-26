Cancel
Ottawa, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ottawa

Ottawa Bulletin
 17 days ago

OTTAWA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aBspR7U00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

