4-Day Weather Forecast For Ottawa
OTTAWA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.