Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blythe, CA

Blythe Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Blythe Updates
Blythe Updates
 17 days ago

BLYTHE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aBspHXS00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 103 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Blythe Updates

Blythe Updates

Blythe, CA
30
Followers
143
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Blythe Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blythe, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Blythe, CAPosted by
Blythe Updates

Monday has sun for Blythe — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BLYTHE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blythe. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Blythe, CAPosted by
Blythe Updates

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Blythe

(BLYTHE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blythe. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Blythe, CAPosted by
Blythe Updates

Blythe’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Blythe: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Blythe, CAPosted by
Blythe Updates

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(BLYTHE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blythe. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Blythe, CAPosted by
Blythe Updates

Blythe forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Blythe: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Blythe, CAPosted by
Blythe Updates

Get weather-ready — Blythe’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Blythe: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Environmentmynewsla.com

Forecast of Strong Winds in Eastern Riverside County Prompts Dust Advisory

A windblown dust advisory is in effect Sunday through Monday morning in the San Gorgonio Pass area near Banning and the eastern Coachella Valley due to strong wind gusts. The National Weather Service is forecasting westerly gusts of up to 60 mph in the mountains and deserts until 8 a.m. Monday, triggering the dust advisory.