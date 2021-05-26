Campbellsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog during night
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
