Campbellsville, KY

Campbellsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Campbellsville Dispatch
Campbellsville Dispatch
 17 days ago

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aBspGej00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog during night

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

