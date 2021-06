Giannis Antetokounmpo has been relentlessly and consistently great through three MVP-caliber seasons. But the standards just keep increasing. When Nikola Jokić was named NBA MVP this week, he made all kinds of history. The first Serbian to win the award; the lowest-drafted player to do so (41st in 2014) and the first center since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000. Jokić also made another kind of history. For the first time in league history, five consecutive MVPs have never won a title: Jokić, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and two-time winner Giannis Antetokounmpo. Perhaps no player more than Antetokounmpo invites inquiry into how perceptions of the game’s ultimate team ambition and its highest individual honor have evolved.