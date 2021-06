Thanks to a huge 45-point performance from Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz were able to pull out a 112-109 come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their second-round series. Mitchell scored 16 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter as he hit clutch shot after clutch shot to propel Utah to victory. Mitchell did an excellent job of forcing switches and hunting mismatches in the first game, and that's something that the Clippers will need to try to counter in the remaining games. Kawhi Leonard led the way for L.A. with 23 points in Game 1, but he shot just 9 of 19 from the floor, and his production ultimately wasn't enough to secure a win for the Clippers. They'll need more from him moving forward.