Crescent City, CA

Wednesday rain in Crescent City: Ideas to make the most of it

Crescent City News Watch
 17 days ago

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Crescent City Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crescent City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aBsoseM00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night

    • High 57 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crescent City, CA
With Crescent City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

