Brookings, SD

Brookings Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Brookings Journal
Brookings Journal
 17 days ago

BROOKINGS, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aBsoa0W00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 51 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Brookings Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

