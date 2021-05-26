Cancel
Fallon, NV

Fallon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fallon News Watch
Fallon News Watch
 17 days ago

FALLON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aBsoPFP00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

