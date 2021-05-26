West. Plains Daily Weather Forecast
WEST. PLAINS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
