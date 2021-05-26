Cancel
West. Plains Daily Weather Forecast

West Plains News Beat
 17 days ago

WEST. PLAINS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aBsoMqS00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With West Plains News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

