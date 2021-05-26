Daily Weather Forecast For Watertown

WATERTOWN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 61 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, May 27 Rain Showers High 48 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, May 28 Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 41 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 60 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 22 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.