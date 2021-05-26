Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Watertown

Posted by 
Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 17 days ago

WATERTOWN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aBsoIJY00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain Showers

    • High 48 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Watertown News Watch

Watertown News Watch

Watertown, SD
42
Followers
174
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Frost#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Watertown, SDPosted by
Watertown News Watch

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Watertown

(WATERTOWN, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Watertown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Watertown, SDPosted by
Watertown News Watch

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Watertown

(WATERTOWN, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Watertown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Watertown, SDPosted by
Watertown News Watch

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(WATERTOWN, SD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Watertown Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Codington County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Codington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Codington Patchy dense fog is occurring across parts of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. Visibility may be reduced to a 1/4 miles at times. Conditions should improve gradually after sunrise. Travel with caution.