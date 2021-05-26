These are the best mice available for the Surface Laptop 4: Logitech, Razer, Corsair, and more!

The Surface Laptop 4 from Microsoft is here, and it’s an amazing option for anyone looking for a premium-range laptop for getting work done. It can be kitted out with up to a quad-core Tiger Lake-based Intel Core i7-1165G7 on the Intel side and an octa-core Renoir-based AMD Ryzen 7 4980U on the AMD side, up to 32 GB of RAM, 1 TB of SSD storage, and Windows 10 the way Microsoft intends you to experience it. But if you’re going to get work done on the laptop for an extended period of time, you might want to grab yourself a mouse and keyboard. And there’s a lot of good options for mice when it comes to the Surface Laptop 4.