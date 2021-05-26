Cancel
Keene, NH

Weather Forecast For Keene

Keene Times
KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aBsngL500

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Keene, NH
Belknap County, NHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend mostly in the upper 60s to mid 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Sebago Lake, Lake Winnipesaukee, as well as many of the smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could loose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes, or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!