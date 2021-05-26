Weather Forecast For Keene
KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.