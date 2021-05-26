Weather Forecast For Keene

KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 89 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance Rain Showers High 62 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



