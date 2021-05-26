Cancel
Greenwood, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Greenwood

Greenwood News Beat
 17 days ago

GREENWOOD, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aBsndgu00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

