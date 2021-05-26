Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Special Grand Jury to Reportedly Consider Evidence in Investigation of Trump’s Business Dealings

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special grand jury has reportedly convened in consideration of possible evidence in a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s business dealings. According to a report from Shayna Jacobs and David A. Fahrenthold for the Washington Post, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. recently convened the grand jury, which will make a decision on whether to indict the former POTUS and/or others at his company if prosecutors come to the panel with criminal charges. The panel is expected to sit three days a week for a period of six months.

www.complex.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Cyrus Vance Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Investigation#Manhattan#Grand Jury Subpoenas#Criminal Charges#The Washington Post#The Associated Press#American#Indictments#Relevant Documents#Employee Pay#Company#Property Valuations#Hush Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Investigation
Related
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Trump's Justice Dept. targeted congressional Dems in leak probe

Early on in Donald Trump's presidency, there was considerable reporting about the contacts between the president's team and their Russian benefactors who helped elect the Republican in 2016. For the administration, the principal problem was not with the interactions, but rather, with the leaks that brought the scandal to the public's attention.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Wait. Trump's DOJ did what?

(CNN) — As President Joe Biden gears up to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, his effort to build his presidency around a theme of democracy vs. autocracy has been complicated by revelations trickling out about the US Department of Justice, which it turns out has been secretly collecting details about the communications of reporters and political adversaries of then-President Donald Trump.
POTUSWashington Post

Merrick Garland is right to be cautious about breaking with Trump’s Justice Department

As frustrating and galling as it may be to see President Biden’s administration make anything less than a clean break with its predecessors, Attorney General Merrick Garland is right not to peremptorily reverse positions taken by the Justice Department during the Trump era. And his caution is appropriate even if those positions, such as continuing to represent a certain Mar-a-Lago resident in a defamation case, are clearly wrong.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump, House Democrats close to deal on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

Former President Trump and House Democrats say they are near a deal that will settle issues involving congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank, according to a Monday court filing. The two parties, according to the court filing, are “continuing to engage in negotiations to narrow or resolve...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Swalwell says Trump 'weaponized' Justice Department against enemies

Washington (CNN) — California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, whose data was seized by the Trump administration as part of a leak probe, on Friday said former President Donald Trump "weaponized" the Justice Department to dig into the private communications of his political opponents. "This is about everyday Americans who don't...
POTUSWashington Times

Trump says McGahn testimony a ‘nothingburger,’ claims exoneration

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday took a victory lap a day after Democrats’ released a transcript of the closed-door testimony of former White House Counsel Don McGahn, which revealed little new information about Mr. Trump’s actions during the Mueller collusion probe. “I have also been totally exonerated in Congress...
Presidential ElectionNPR

Trump's DOJ Investigated Democrats On House Intelligence Committee, Source Says

More news about the Justice Department under former President Trump and its search for leaks. Back in 2018, the department secretly subpoenaed Apple for data from two Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee. The subpoena also targeted their staff and even family. I will note that Apple is among NPR's financial supporters. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas joins us now. Morning, Ryan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ to probe Trump-era subpoenas of lawmaker records

The Justice Department's internal watchdog will investigate the secret seizure of data from Democratic lawmakers and reporters during leak investigations initiated under the Trump administration. The probe follows news of a department decision in 2017 and 2018 to issue subpoenas seeking metadata from House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)...