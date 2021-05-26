Special Grand Jury to Reportedly Consider Evidence in Investigation of Trump’s Business Dealings
A special grand jury has reportedly convened in consideration of possible evidence in a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s business dealings. According to a report from Shayna Jacobs and David A. Fahrenthold for the Washington Post, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. recently convened the grand jury, which will make a decision on whether to indict the former POTUS and/or others at his company if prosecutors come to the panel with criminal charges. The panel is expected to sit three days a week for a period of six months.www.complex.com