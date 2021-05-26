Cancel
Troy, AL

Troy Weather Forecast

Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 17 days ago

TROY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aBsnOe700

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

