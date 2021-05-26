Cancel
Marshfield, WI

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Marshfield

Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
(MARSHFIELD, WI) A sunny Wednesday is here for Marshfield, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marshfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aBsnNlO00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while rain then chance rain and snow showers during night

    • High 47 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain and snow showers in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 58 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

