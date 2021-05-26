Cancel
Abingdon, VA

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Abingdon

Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 17 days ago

(ABINGDON, VA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Abingdon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aBsnLzw00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Abingdon, VA
ABOUT

With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

