Talladega, AL

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Talladega

Talladega News Flash
Talladega News Flash
 17 days ago

(TALLADEGA, AL) A sunny Wednesday is here for Talladega, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Talladega:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aBsnILl00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Talladega, AL
With Talladega News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

