Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sequim, WA

Sequim Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 17 days ago

SEQUIM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aBsnGaJ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sequim News Alert

Sequim News Alert

Sequim, WA
69
Followers
170
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sequim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sequim, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Sequim Weather Forecast#Wa#Newsbreak#Light Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Sequim, WAPosted by
Sequim News Alert

Get weather-ready — Sequim’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sequim: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance light rain during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Clallam County, WAPeninsula Daily News

OUTDOORS: High winds, few halibut so far

Recreational halibut anglers aren’t getting a ton of help early in the season with last week’s ocean and Sekiu opener mostly a wash due to a combination of factors. High winds related to a high-pressure weather system kept all but the most intrepid anglers from heading too far from shore. Many others who were able to head out were unable to find the flatfish with the usual recreational grumblings that recent tribal commercial outings had scoured the sea floor of any and all potential keepers.