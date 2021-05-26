Sequim Weather Forecast
SEQUIM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance rain showers then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
