Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madisonville, KY

Wednesday set for rain in Madisonville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 17 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Madisonville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Madisonville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aBsnFha00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Madisonville Digest

Madisonville Digest

Madisonville, KY
140
Followers
174
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madisonville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Sunbreak#Rain#Chance Showers#Ky#Nearby Hikes#Retirement Savings#Theater#Planning#Nws Data#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Patchy Fog#Household Tasks#Bookkeeping#Money#Finances#Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Madisonville, KYPosted by
Madisonville Digest

Sports wrap: Madisonville

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Madisonville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Madisonville, KYPosted by
Madisonville Digest

Your 4-day forecast for Madisonville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Madisonville: Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Madisonville, KYPosted by
Madisonville Digest

Get weather-ready — Madisonville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Madisonville: Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Kentucky StateWTVQ

KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.