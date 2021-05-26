Wednesday set for rain in Madisonville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Madisonville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Madisonville:

Wednesday, May 26 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night High 80 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 mph



