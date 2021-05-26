Cancel
Marion, IL

Marion Weather Forecast

Marion News Beat
 17 days ago

MARION, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aBsnDw800

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

