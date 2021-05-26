Cancel
Lucedale, MS

Daily Weather Forecast For Lucedale

Lucedale News Alert
 17 days ago

LUCEDALE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aBsnC3P00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

