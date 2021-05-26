4-Day Weather Forecast For Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.