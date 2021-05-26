Cancel
Jacksonville, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Jacksonville

Jacksonville Bulletin
 17 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAYHx_0aBsnBAg00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jacksonville, IL
Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cass; Menard; Morgan; Sangamon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MENARD...SANGAMON...SOUTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM CDT At 148 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near New Berlin to 7 miles west of Springfield to near Rochester. Movement was north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Springfield, Chatham, Sherman, Rochester, Riverton, Petersburg, Athens, Williamsville, New Berlin, Ashland, Pleasant Plains, Greenview, Loami, Tallula, Jerome, Southern View, Leland Grove, Grandview, Spaulding and Berry. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 85 and 110. Interstate 72 between mile markers 78 and 110.