Americus, GA

Weather Forecast For Americus

Americus Updates
 17 days ago

AMERICUS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAYHx_0aBsn9UT00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Americus, GA
With Americus Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

