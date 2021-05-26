Weather Forecast For Americus
AMERICUS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
