Gallup, NM

Weather Forecast For Gallup

Posted by 
Gallup Today
Gallup Today
 17 days ago

GALLUP, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aBsn7j100

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 37 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

