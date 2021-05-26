Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immokalee, FL

Weather Forecast For Immokalee

Posted by 
Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
 17 days ago

IMMOKALEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aBsn5xZ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee, FL
39
Followers
198
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Immokalee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Immokalee, FLPosted by
Immokalee Journal

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(IMMOKALEE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Immokalee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Cloudier, cooler Friday morning

We kick off our Friday with lots of clouds hanging over Southwest Florida thanks to a weak front pushing south of our area. Expect mostly cloudy weather through the morning, but it’s also going to feel a bit cooler and less humid in the wake of the front that’s moved through overnight.