Daily Weather Forecast For Coos Bay
COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
