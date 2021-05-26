Cancel
Coos Bay, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Coos Bay

COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aBsn2JO00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Coos Bay Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

