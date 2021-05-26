Daily Weather Forecast For Salinas
SALINAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.