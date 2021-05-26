Cancel
Lancaster, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Lancaster

Posted by 
Lancaster Daily
 17 days ago

(LANCASTER, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lancaster. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lancaster:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aBsmuLO00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

