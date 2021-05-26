Cancel
Evansville, IN

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Evansville

Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 17 days ago

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Evansville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Evansville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aBsmtSf00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Evansville, IN
With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

