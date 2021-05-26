Wilmington Daily Weather Forecast
WILMINGTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
