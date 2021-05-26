Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 17 days ago

WILMINGTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aBsmrhD00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington, NC
143
Followers
203
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Wilmington is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(WILMINGTON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wilmington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Wilmington

(WILMINGTON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wilmington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wilmington, NCWECT

First Alert Forecast: staying dry, turning hotter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a partly sunny Monday across the Cape Fear Region. There is an outside chance that some of the clouds may produce a sprinkle but the chance for measurable rain ought to stay near 0%. Temperatures will climb to afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s amid light southeasterly breezes.
Wilmington, NCWECT

First Alert Forecast: superb spring weekend continues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Hope you’re having a good weekend! A high pressure system will steer needed rain systems away, but at least that’s a good thing for your outdoor plans. Expect highs to crest in the upper 70s and lower 80s with variable clouds. Rain...
Wilmington, NCWECT

First Alert Forecast: warming up this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast features a mainly sunny and warming weekend across the Cape Fear Region. After a dip in the 40s overnight Friday, expect afternoon high temperatures to swell mainly in the middle 70s Saturday, and upper 70s Sunday. Nights will trend a bit milder-- mainly 50s for overnight lows-- and winds will not be especially strong. Get out and enjoy!