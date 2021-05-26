Wilmington Daily Weather Forecast

WILMINGTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 91 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 94 °F, low 71 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 92 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.