Ogden, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Ogden

Ogden News Watch
 17 days ago

OGDEN, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aBsmqoU00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Ogden, UTPosted by
Ogden News Watch

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Ogden

(OGDEN, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ogden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ogden, UTPosted by
Ogden News Watch

Ogden’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ogden: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Ogden, UTPosted by
Ogden News Watch

Ogden forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ogden: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Rain Showers;
Ogden, UTPosted by
Ogden News Watch

Get weather-ready — Ogden’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ogden: Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Weber County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Weber by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Weber A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL WEBER AND EAST CENTRAL BOX ELDER COUNTIES At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willard, or 7 miles southwest of Brigham City, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brigham City, Perry, Willard, Marriott-Slaterville, Bear River City, Corinne, South Willard, Pleasant View, Farr West, Harrisville, Plain City and Warren. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 348 and 365. Weak rotation has been noted on radar over Willard Bay. A brief waterspout may be possible. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Morgan County, UTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morgan; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Weber County in northern Utah West central Morgan County in northern Utah * Until 230 PM MDT * At 202 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Morgan, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ogden, South Ogden, Weber State University, Mountain Green, Peterson, Snowbasin and Eden. This includes Interstate 84 between mile markers 91 and 98. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Northern Wasatch Front SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WEBER...SOUTHEASTERN BOX ELDER AND NORTH CENTRAL DAVIS COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 231 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Syracuse, or 7 miles west of Layton...moving northwest at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Layton, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Clearfield, Syracuse, Clinton, Hooper, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, West Haven, West Point, Sunset and West Warren. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 332 and 337.
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN WEBER AND NORTHEASTERN BOX ELDER COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 332 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Corinne, or 13 miles southwest of Brigham City...moving northwest at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Howell, Thatcher, Promontory, Golden Spike Historic Site and Penrose.
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CACHE AND NORTHEASTERN BOX ELDER COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 416 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cache to 9 miles south of Howell...and moving northwest at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Tremonton, Snowville, Cache, Smithfield, Clarkston, Trenton, Plymouth, Howell, Peter, Riverside, Benson, Garland, Elwood, Newton, Amalga, Fielding, Deweyville, Portage, Washakie and Collinston. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 378 and 400. Interstate 84 between mile markers 1 and 42. Utah Route 30 between mile markers 81 and 90.
Salt Lake City, UTkmyu.tv

'Keep an eye to the sky' on Sunday with thunderstorms expected, forecasters say

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Scattered thunderstorms were expected in northern Utah on Sunday and forecasters advised those recreating outside to "keep an eye to the sky." Storms were expected to develop between noon and 2 p.m. from Provo to Ogden and to move northward toward the Utah-Idaho state line through the early evening, according to the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City. 2News meteorologists project stormy weather is possible through approximately 7 p.m. for the Wasatch Front.
Cache County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN RICH COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 423 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Randolph...moving northeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Randolph. This includes Utah Route 30 between mile markers 123 and 135.