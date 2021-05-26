Cancel
Oceanside, CA

Weather Forecast For Oceanside

Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 17 days ago

OCEANSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0aBsmoIG00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Oceanside Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

