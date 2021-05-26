Weather Forecast For Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
